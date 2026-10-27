Azernews.Az

Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Overdue loans in Azerbaijan rise 42.8% year-on-year

27 October 2026 14:39 (UTC+04:00)
Overdue loans in Azerbaijan rise 42.8% year-on-year
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

The volume of overdue loans in Azerbaijan reached 754.3 million manats as of October 1, 2026, according to data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more