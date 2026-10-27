Most of Fuzuli has been cleared of landmines, Presidential Representative says

27 October 2026 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Most of Fuzuli district has been cleared of landmines, Emin Huseynov, the Azerbaijani president’s special representative for the Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavend districts, has said.

Huseynov made the remarks during a panel session titled “Culture at the Centre: Trusted Pathways to a Shared Future with SECURE” held as part of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku on Tuesday.

He described Fuzuli as the gateway to Karabakh and a key infrastructure and transportation hub for the entire region.

Huseynov also highlighted efforts to preserve historical heritage in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories while implementing new urban development principles.

“Important steps are being taken to preserve historical heritage and pass it on to future generations, in line with the new urban development principles being implemented in the liberated territories.

“Some ruins in the historic city centres will be preserved in their existing condition as part of open-air memorial complexes. This approach is being applied in Aghdam and Fuzuli, as well as in other major liberated cities,” he said.

The 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is taking place in Baku from October 27 to 29 under the theme “Dialogue for a Shared Future: Building Bridges in a Divided World.”

The forum is a major international event within the Baku Process, launched in 2008 at the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. First held in 2011, it brings together countries, international organisations, experts and civil society representatives to promote intercultural dialogue and cooperation.

The programme features discussions on peace and security, intercultural and interfaith dialogue, the role of young people, artificial intelligence, the creative economy, media, cultural heritage and tourism.