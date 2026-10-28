Trump claims his endorsement helped Netanyahu stage election comeback

28 October 2026 11:38 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

US President Donald Trump has claimed that his endorsement of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu helped transform the latter's electoral prospects, turning what had appeared to be a decisive defeat into a closely contested race.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, Trump shared a statement by Irving C. Schwartz suggesting that the US president's public support had played a significant role in shifting political momentum towards Netanyahu.

"When President Trump endorsed Bibi Netanyahu, the whole tide turned," Schwartz wrote.

He argued that an election initially expected to end in defeat for Netanyahu had instead developed into "a big come-from-behind stalemate, or even a WIN for Netanyahu."

The statement also praised Trump's approach to regional affairs, asserting that he "only wants what is good for the Middle East, Israel, and the United States of America."

Trump's decision to amplify the remarks came as Israeli election results indicated a closely contested political landscape, with Netanyahu's Likud party leading the vote count.

However, the final allocation of parliamentary seats and the ability of rival political blocs to assemble a governing coalition remained crucial to determining the election's outcome.

Under Israel's parliamentary system, leading the popular vote does not automatically guarantee that a party leader can form a government. Securing sufficient support in the 120-member Knesset remains essential.

Trump's intervention reflects his continued public backing of Netanyahu, a longstanding political ally, as the Israeli leader seeks to retain power amid strong electoral competition.

Nevertheless, neither Trump's post nor the statement he shared provided evidence demonstrating that the endorsement directly influenced voting patterns or changed the election's outcome.

The ultimate political implications will depend on the final results and subsequent coalition negotiations.