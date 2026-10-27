European Commission unveils climate resilience framework amid €200 Billion in losses

27 October 2026 23:19 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The European Commission has unveiled a Climate Resilience Framework aimed at strengthening Europe’s ability to anticipate, prepare for and manage climate risks.

Climate change caused an estimated €200 billion in economic damage across Europe between 2022 and 2025, equivalent to an annual average of around €50 billion.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Europe was warming twice as fast as the global average. She stressed that the continent needed to assess risks in advance, prepare for their consequences and adapt to changing conditions to strengthen its resilience to climate change.

The framework seeks to integrate climate resilience into key policy areas, support local and regional authorities, and ensure more regular assessments of climate-related risks.

According to the document, adapting Europe’s infrastructure and economy to future climate conditions could require annual investment of approximately €70 billion.

The European Commission has also proposed simplifying national planning requirements and introducing a unified national strategic plan for climate risk assessment.

The Commission will begin implementing the framework immediately. A strategic plan on climate resilience at European Union level is expected to be presented in 2028.