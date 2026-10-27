Sewage discharge pollutes Danube River in Budapest for several days

27 October 2026 20:08 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Sewage water flowed into the Danube River in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, for several days, raising concerns about water pollution and potential health risks.

The contamination was discovered on October 21 in the city's District III, near the entrance to Hajógyári Island, in the area around Bridge K on Mozaik Street.

Witnesses reported that cloudy water with a strong sewage smell was flowing into the river from a drainage outlet. Preliminary estimates suggest that several dozen liters of water per second may have been entering the Danube.

Local residents notified the company responsible for Budapest's sewage network. The company's staff inspected the site and stopped the discharge. However, the exact cause of the pollution has yet to be established.

Experts have suggested that the incident may have resulted from a damaged sewage pipeline or the improper connection of certain facilities to the public sewerage system.

Untreated wastewater can contain various disease-causing pathogens, experts have warned. The actual health risks associated with the incident have yet to be assessed, and the investigation is ongoing.