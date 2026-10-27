Student-backed movement leads Serbia’s snap parliamentary elections with projected majority

27 October 2026 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A student-backed political movement is leading Serbia’s snap parliamentary elections, according to preliminary results, and could secure enough seats to form a government without support from other parties.

Serbia’s Republic Electoral Commission, the “Student List – Students Are Winning” grouping received 52.71% of the vote. Preliminary calculations indicate that it could win 140 of the 250 seats in parliament.

The “Aleksandar Vučić – United Serbia” coalition, backed by the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), came second with 39.17% of the vote and is projected to secure 104 parliamentary seats.

If the preliminary results are confirmed, the student-backed grouping will hold an absolute majority in parliament, enabling it to form a government without the support of other political parties.

The snap parliamentary elections were held on October 25. The process of forming a new government is expected to begin after the newly elected parliament convenes.

Serbia is also expected to hold presidential elections by the end of December.