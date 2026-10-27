Student-backed movement leads Serbia’s snap parliamentary elections with projected majority
A student-backed political movement is leading Serbia’s snap parliamentary elections, according to preliminary results, and could secure enough seats to form a government without support from other parties.
Serbia’s Republic Electoral Commission, the “Student List – Students Are Winning” grouping received 52.71% of the vote. Preliminary calculations indicate that it could win 140 of the 250 seats in parliament.
The “Aleksandar Vučić – United Serbia” coalition, backed by the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), came second with 39.17% of the vote and is projected to secure 104 parliamentary seats.
If the preliminary results are confirmed, the student-backed grouping will hold an absolute majority in parliament, enabling it to form a government without the support of other political parties.
The snap parliamentary elections were held on October 25. The process of forming a new government is expected to begin after the newly elected parliament convenes.
Serbia is also expected to hold presidential elections by the end of December.
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