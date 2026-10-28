Azerbaijan's public debt stands at $14.06 billion as foreign liabilities decline

28 October 2026 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan's total public debt amounted to AZN 23.896 billion ($14.06 billion) as of October 1, 2026, accounting for 17.3% of the country's projected gross domestic product (GDP), according to figures released by the Ministry of Finance. The government's GDP forecast for 2026 stands at...

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