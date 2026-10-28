TURKPA Chief and Binali Yıldırım discuss strengthening Turkic unity

28 October 2026 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On 27 October 2026, within the framework of the official visit to the Republic of Türkiye, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), Ambassador Ramil Hasan, met with the Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and former Prime Minister of the Republic of Türkiye, Binali Yıldırım.

During the meeting, the participants discussed the decisions adopted at the 15th Plenary Session of TURKPA and the meeting of the Council of the Assembly, held in Bishkek, the capital of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the importance of maintaining and further strengthening relations between the brotherly countries. The importance of further developing and consolidating the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was also underscored. Particular emphasis was placed on the importance of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as powerful States pursuing independent domestic and foreign policies, strengthening their positions on the international stage and contributing to the unity of the Turkic World.

In turn, Secretary General Ramil Hasan expressed his gratitude to Binali Yıldırım for the warm reception. He noted that the presence and solidarity of independent and powerful Turkic States on the international stage make an important contribution to the Turkic World’s ability to act as a united and strong community.

The Secretary General particularly emphasized that further developing the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, maintaining an independent political course and aligning common interests are of great importance for strengthening the international standing of both States. He also highlighted the role of Azerbaijan and Türkiye as sources of inspiration and driving forces for the other brotherly Turkic States.

Binali Yıldırım stated that further strengthening and sustaining the strategic brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye was both essential and imperative, and affirmed that they would continue to provide all possible support in this regard. He also wished TURKPA every success in its activities and the Secretary General in his work.