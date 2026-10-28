Azerbaijan's car exports to Kazakhstan rise 18.6% in January-August 2026
Compared with the same period last year, the number of vehicles exported increased by 18.6%, while their total value rose by 14.6%. In January-August 2025, Azerbaijan exported 398 passenger cars worth $33.93 million to Kazakhstan.
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