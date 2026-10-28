CHELEBI supports Sharon Eyal’s Inside the Studio at Baku International Arts Festival [PHOTOS]

28 October 2026 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On 1 November, the Heydar Aliyev Center will host Inside the Studio, an open rehearsal with Sharon Eyal, one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary choreography. The event is part of the parallel programme of the Baku International Arts Festival (BIAF), held from 28 October to 8 November 2026 with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.

As an Official Partner, CHELEBI continues to expand its engagement with contemporary culture, supporting artistic experimentation and exchange across disciplines. Rooted in Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage, the brand sees collaborations with international artists and cultural institutions as an essential part of its evolving creative identity.

Inside the Studio offers a rare opportunity to witness a performance in the making. The programme begins with a 20-minute documentary film, followed by a 30-minute live presentation featuring Héloïse Jocqueviel, Darren Devaney, Johnny McMillan and Juan Gil. The dancers will perform three excerpts: Christina, a duet inspired by Into the Hairy, and an excerpt from Delay the Sadness. The programme concludes with an open conversation with Sharon Eyal and the dancers.

Founded in 2013 by artist Aida Mahmudova, CHELEBI is an Azerbaijani design brand that reinterprets cultural heritage through contemporary furniture, objects and artistic collaborations. Working with local artisans and international designers, the brand brings traditional craftsmanship into a contemporary context. Beyond the creation of objects, CHELEBI seeks to foster cultural exchange, connecting Azerbaijan’s creative heritage with the international cultural landscape.

Sharon Eyal’s practice, bringing together choreography, music and visual expression, resonates with CHELEBI’s interest in the relationship between artistic disciplines. The partnership reflects a shared appreciation for creative freedom and the exploration of new forms of expression.

“As an artist, I have always been interested in the creative process — in the experimentation, intuition and dialogue that shape a work before it reaches its final form. Sharon Eyal’s practice is a remarkable expression of this creative freedom. Through CHELEBI, we are delighted to support an opportunity for audiences in Baku to experience this process from within,” says Aida Mahmudova, founder of CHELEBI.

Sharon Eyal is an internationally acclaimed choreographer whose distinctive language combines physical intensity, rhythm, music and a powerful visual sensibility. In 2013, she founded her company, S-E-D, with her longtime collaborator Gai Behar. In 2022, the duo relocated to Paris, establishing a new base for their creative practice. Alongside the company’s repertoire, Eyal has created works for leading dance companies internationally, establishing herself as one of the defining figures in contemporary choreography.

Date: 1 November 2026, 13:00

Venue: Heydar Aliyev Center

Duration: 60 minutes

Language: English

Tickets and further information are available through the official BIAF website.