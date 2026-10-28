Instagram tests new video format as it looks to compete with YouTube
Instagram has begun testing a new “Features” format that allows users to share horizontal videos lasting up to 90 minutes.
According to Variety, the new format is designed to give content creators the ability to publish longer videos on the platform.
The feature is currently available to a limited number of creators in the United States and Brazil. Instagram has yet to announce when it will be rolled out more widely.
The social media platform has previously attempted to compete with YouTube through IGTV, a standalone video service launched in 2018. However, the project failed to gain widespread popularity and was discontinued in 2021.
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