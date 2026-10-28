Over 136,000 Ukrainians evacuated to UNHCR-supported centres in 2026

28 October 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

More than 136,000 Ukrainians have been evacuated to transit centres supported by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) this year, a 70% increase compared with 2025, the agency’s Regional Director for Europe has said.

According to UNHCR, the agency warned in a statement issued on October 27 that intensifying Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and civilian facilities were driving further displacement. The attacks have left millions of people without heating and electricity while restricting access to water and other essential supplies.

Speaking to journalists in Geneva, UNHCR Regional Director for Europe Philippe Leclerc said increasingly frequent missile and drone attacks were threatening civilians across Ukraine, including in areas far from the front line.

Between early September and mid-October, UNHCR personnel and humanitarian partners experienced 10 security incidents, including explosions near aid workers, offices, warehouses and clearly marked humanitarian vehicles.

“UNHCR calls on the Russian Federation to stop attacks on civilians and reiterates that humanitarian workers and assets must be protected and must not be targeted,” Leclerc said.

According to the agency, more than 136,000 evacuees have passed through UNHCR-supported transit centres since January, compared with approximately 80,000 recorded in 2025. Around 40% of those displaced are older people, while others include people with disabilities.

Approximately 10.8 million people inside Ukraine require humanitarian assistance, while around 5.2 million Ukrainian refugees remain in countries across Europe.

Leclerc also warned of growing anti-refugee rhetoric and hostility in some parts of Europe, urging governments to maintain their support for Ukrainians and the communities hosting them.

A recent study found that 67% of adult Ukrainian refugees across nine European countries were employed in 2025, while 84% of refugee children were attending local schools.