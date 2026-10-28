Former Miss Switzerland contestant accuses Trump of sexual assault in 1993
A former Miss Switzerland contestant has accused US President Donald Trump of sexual assault during an alleged encounter in 1993, according to a report released by House Democrats examining Trump's alleged connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Beatrice Keul, a former model who had previously accused Trump of making unwanted sexual advances towards her, provided further allegations to Democratic staff on the US House Judiciary Committee.
According to the report, Keul alleged that the incident occurred at the Plaza Hotel in New York, which was owned by Trump at the time.
Keul described the alleged assault as "brutal", claiming that Trump forcibly assaulted her and left her with bleeding and bruising.
The allegations represent a more serious account of the encounter than Keul's previously reported claims of unwanted sexual advances.
The White House strongly rejected the accusations, characterising the Democratic report as a politically motivated attempt to undermine the president.
The report was released as part of a broader examination by House Democrats into Trump's alleged associations with Epstein.
However, the allegations described in the report have not been independently substantiated in the information provided, and their inclusion does not establish that the alleged assault occurred.
The White House continues to dispute the claims.
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