President Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of 3rd Ministerial Meeting of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities of OIC

28 October 2026 11:29 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the participants of the Third Ministerial Meeting of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities of the Member States of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

AzerNEWS presents the address:

"Dear meeting participants,

I extend my greetings to you on the occasion of the Third Ministerial Meeting of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities of the Member States of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, being held in Baku.

Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to developing cooperation, strengthening solidarity and promoting mutual support within the framework of the OIC, and consistently works towards achieving these goals.

Corruption is a crime that undermines public trust in state institutions and damages social justice, fair competition and economic development. In some cases, the transnational nature of such crimes necessitates measures at both national and international levels. In this regard, the Makkah Al-Mukarramah Convention of the Member States of the OIC on Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Cooperation is a strategic document that establishes a common legal framework in this field. Azerbaijan’s accession to this Convention is of great importance for strengthening international cooperation.

Azerbaijan is consistently implementing measures to combat corruption. Modernizing legislation, increasing transparency and accountability in public administration, ensuring the digitalization and accessibility of public services, and strengthening public oversight all play an important role in preventing corruption.

During the nearly 30-year occupation of our territories, the illegal exploitation of our natural resources, including mineral deposits, involving foreign entities caused severe environmental damage to the region. Substantial proceeds derived from these crimes were laundered through international financial channels.

Digital development, particularly the rapid spread of artificial intelligence, expands opportunities to combat corruption while also creating conditions for new forms of corruption and the misuse of digital financial instruments. The effective use of modern technological solutions by relevant law enforcement agencies is particularly important for preventing and efficiently investigating such crimes.

I am confident that the discussions and proposals put forward in Baku will help further strengthen cooperation among OIC member states in combating corruption, build mutual trust and contribute to the sustainable development of our countries.

I wish the meeting every success."