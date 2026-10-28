Amsterdam Cold War bunker listed for €300,000 after failed €1.1 million sale

28 October 2026 13:44 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A bunker dating back to the Cold War era and designed to shelter 80 people has been put up for sale in Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands, for €300,000, RTL television reported.

Around 120 people have already expressed interest in purchasing the property.

According to Hero Panman, a representative of the real estate agency, the building was originally constructed in 1940 as a sewage pumping station and converted into a shelter in 1960. It is equipped with an airlock and 30-centimeter-thick concrete walls, as well as electricity, water and internet access.

It remains unclear how the shelter could be used. The property listing suggests that it could serve as a cinema or a theater. However, according to the municipality’s urban planning documents, the site is designated for transport-related use.

The real estate agents admitted that they had not checked which uses are actually permitted. The listing emphasizes that the property cannot be used for residential purposes.

In 2022, the shelter was already put up for sale for €1.1 million, but the deal fell through. The seller is now hoping to secure a significantly lower price. The land is held under a long-term municipal lease, which has been paid through January 31, 2098.

Image: Property Noord