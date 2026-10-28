Coin dating back to Roman Emperor Augustus discovered in historic Azerbaijani village [PHOTO]

28 October 2026 13:56 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A coin dating back to a Roman emperor has been discovered in the historic Azerbaijani village of Qamarli (Armenian: Metsamor), located in the territory of Armenia.

According to News Armenia, the archaeological finds were discovered in an area near the Historical-Archaeological Reserve-Museum.

Archaeological excavations carried out in the area reportedly uncovered a coin dating back to the reign of Roman Emperor Octavian Augustus, gold earrings, a bronze dagger and other ancient objects.

The finds also include items from various historical periods. Excavations began in 2024 and continued in 2026.

A burial site dating back to the 1st century AD was identified in the upper layer of the burial chamber. Gold ornaments, a coin and other artefacts were discovered there. In the lower part of the burial chamber, a burial site preliminarily dated to the 14th-13th centuries BC was uncovered. Horse bones, ceramic fragments, bronze objects and pieces of daggers were found in that layer.

It should be noted that the settlement was located in the Echmiadzin district of the former Erivan Governorate.

In 1918, the Azerbaijani population of the village was subjected to ethnic cleansing and deported.