Azerbaijani delegation attends 7th Innovation Week in Mombasa [PHOTOS]

28 October 2026 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The participation of an Azerbaijani delegation in the 7th Innovation Week, held in Mombasa, Kenya, highlights the importance attached to expanding cooperation between the two countries in youth, education and sustainable development.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, attended by the ambassadors of Germany, France and the Netherlands to Kenya, who support education and youth development projects in the country, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Kenya Sultan Hajiyev spoke about the country’s major achievements since restoring its independence, despite the serious challenges it has faced, and its contributions to strengthening peace and stability in the region.

He praised the progress made through educational and cultural initiatives in the growing relations between Kenya and Azerbaijan. The ambassador also highlighted events and meetings held a day earlier at the Fort Jesus World Heritage Site in Mombasa, including the opening of the renovated Swahili Cultural Library, supported by the Azerbaijan International Development Assistance Agency (AIDA), and the presentation of the first Swahili-language edition of the IRS-Urithi magazine.

Hajiyev noted that under the Heydar Aliyev International Education Grant Program, Kenyan students, including those from Mombasa, have the opportunity to pursue higher education in Azerbaijan on full scholarships each year. He also said that a Kenyan teacher had begun teaching Swahili at Azerbaijan University of Languages this month.

The ambassador thanked Mahmoud Noora, founder of the Swahilipot Hub Foundation and organizer of Innovation Week, for the productive partnership and congratulated the foundation on its 10th anniversary.

Musa Marjanli, editor-in-chief of the IRS international magazine and director of the Cultural Heritage Research Center at Baku State University, also attended the event. His participation further highlighted the importance of cultural and educational ties in Azerbaijan’s cooperation with Kenya.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mombasa County Governor Abdulsamad Sharif Nassir, Principal Secretary in Kenya’s State Department for Science, Research and Innovation Professor Shaukat Abdulrazak, Kenyan Deputy President’s adviser on youth affairs Gerald Mithamo, Kilifi Deputy Governor Flora Chibule, Zanzibar City Council Deputy Lord Mayor Heytam Kamis, as well as other senior officials, partners and business representatives.