Azerbaijan, Somalia explore prospects for cooperation in culture and communications

28 October 2026 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A meeting was held at the Media and Broadcasting Council on October 28 between Council Chairman Ahmad Ismayilov and Somalia’s Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Abdulfatah Kasim Mohamud.

During the meeting, Ahmad Ismayilov emphasized the importance of exploring opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Somalia in the fields of media and communications, expanding information exchange, sharing experience in the media sector, and developing mutual ties. He noted that the media plays an important role in strengthening mutual understanding between peoples, promoting relations between countries, and providing the public with objective information.

Somalia’s Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Abdulfatah Kasim Mohamud, expressed his country’s interest in expanding its partnership with Azerbaijan. He noted that favorable conditions exist for implementing joint initiatives in media and communications, strengthening professional ties, and identifying areas of cooperation in line with the challenges of the modern information environment.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on media development trends in the context of digitalization, combating disinformation, ensuring information security, the impact of artificial intelligence and new technologies on the media environment, and potential prospects for cooperation in these areas.