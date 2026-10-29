Azercell-backed AI football tournament brings together 32 teams in Baku [PHOTOS]

29 October 2026 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A total of 32 teams competed in the "AWS Agentic Football Cup", an artificial intelligence-powered virtual football tournament organised by AWS User Group Baku with the support of Azerbaijan's leading mobile operator, Azercell.

Unlike conventional football competitions, the tournament placed artificial intelligence agents in control of the matches, allowing them to independently analyse game situations and make tactical decisions on the virtual pitch.

Under the mentorship of specialists from Amazon Web Services (AWS), participants developed virtual football teams consisting of five AI agents each.

The agents were programmed to assess changing match conditions and independently determine when to pass, attack or defend, demonstrating how artificial intelligence can be used to make decisions in dynamic environments.

Throughout the competition, participants monitored match outcomes, analysed the performance of their AI-powered teams and continuously refined their software and tactical strategies.

AWS mentors provided technical guidance, helping competitors improve their programming approaches and make effective use of cloud-based technologies.

The tournament brought together students, engineers and technology enthusiasts, offering them an opportunity to develop practical skills in artificial intelligence, software engineering and cloud computing.

By combining competitive football with programming, the initiative enabled participants to observe the direct impact of their code on match performance.

Competitors also gained hands-on experience in developing agent-based AI solutions, testing how autonomous systems respond to changing circumstances and deploying their applications through the AWS cloud platform.

Three winners were selected at the conclusion of the tournament.

Beyond the competition itself, the initiative sought to encourage knowledge-sharing and strengthen collaboration within Azerbaijan's growing technology community.

Through its support for the AWS Agentic Football Cup, Azercell aims to promote the development of artificial intelligence expertise and digital skills in Azerbaijan.

The company said the initiative forms part of its broader efforts to strengthen the local technology ecosystem and support the training of specialists capable of contributing to the country's digital transformation.