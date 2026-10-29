Togg marks fourth anniversary of production as Türkiye’s domestic electric vehicle industry expands

29 October 2026 13:01 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

Türkiye’s homegrown automotive brand Togg is marking the fourth anniversary of its first vehicle rolling off the production line on October 29, 2022, as the company continues to expand its product range. As one of the most significant steps toward transforming Türkiye into a global technology and manufacturing hub in a sector shaped by electrification, mobility and autonomous driving technologies, Togg is also spearheading the development of a new e-mobility industry built around the brand.

The initiative to realize Türkiye’s long-standing ambition of producing its own domestic automobile began when a group of prominent business leaders, brought together at the call of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, established Türkiye’s Automobile Joint Venture Group (Togg). The first agreements for the domestic car project were signed in 2017 through a joint venture involving the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB), Anadolu Group, BMC, Zorlu Holding and Turkcell. Mehmet Gürcan Karakaş was appointed chief executive officer of Togg.

These efforts culminated in the unveiling of Türkiye’s first domestically developed electric car on December 27, 2019, at an event held in Gebze with the participation of President Erdoğan.

Construction of the factory, whose foundations were laid in 2020 in the Gemlik district of Bursa province, proceeded rapidly. The Togg Technology Campus was officially inaugurated on October 29, 2022, on the occasion of Republic Day, in a ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The event also marked the first smart device, Togg’s C-SUV model, rolling off the mass-production line.

On March 14, 2023, Togg announced the prices of its models, and on March 29, 2023, the recipients of the initial pre-orders were selected through a lottery. Having received more than 177,000 requests, the company increased its total production target for 2023 from 20,000 to 28,000 vehicles.

Following the receipt of type approval, mass production began in March and April 2023. From the start of mass production through the end of September 2026, a total of 126,122 Togg vehicles had been delivered to users.

The company delivered 19,583 vehicles in 2023, followed by 30,093 in 2024 and 39,020 in 2025. A further 37,426 vehicles took to the roads in the first nine months of this year.

During the period in question, Togg’s two models, the T10X and T10F, ranked among the most preferred electric cars, reflecting the growing presence of the domestic brand in Türkiye’s electric vehicle market.