Erdoğan marks Türkiye’s 103rd Republic Day with focus on defence and energy

29 October 2026 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has released a video message marking October 29 Republic Day, celebrating the 103rd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye and highlighting the country’s progress in defence, energy, transportation, diplomacy and industrial production.

Stating that the anniversary was being celebrated with great pride and enthusiasm, Erdoğan conveyed his congratulations to the Turkish nation, Turkish Cypriots and citizens living in different parts of the world.

“I congratulate our beloved nation, our Turkish Cypriot brothers and sisters, and all our citizens living in different parts of the world on October 29 Republic Day. I extend my most sincere gratitude to our valued guests who joined in our joy and excitement on this holiday at our diplomatic missions abroad. I also warmly embrace all our friends and brothers and sisters in different corners of our spiritual and cultural geography whose hearts beat with our nation, who share our joys and sorrows, and with whom we share a common destiny and bond of affection,” Erdoğan said.

Emphasizing that the republic was the strongest testament to the Turkish nation’s determination to live freely, its will to remain independent and its resolve to determine its own future, Erdoğan said the country’s history was filled with glorious victories and struggles.

“The National Struggle, which we waged with great sacrifices under the leadership of Gazi Mustafa Kemal, demonstrated to the entire world what a nation united in solidarity and unity can achieve, even under the most difficult circumstances. This great achievement, attained despite severe limitations, changed not only the destiny of a nation but also engraved in history the power of the national will and the indispensability of the right to live independently.

“The determination, courage and resolve we demonstrated as a nation exactly 103 years ago continue to serve as one of our strongest sources of motivation today. We regard the progress we have made over the past 24 years across a wide range of fields, from the defence industry and energy to transportation and diplomacy, as milestones on the road toward a more powerful and prosperous Türkiye.

“Our country, which develops its own technologies, strengthens its capabilities and resources in defence, enhances the security of its energy supply, modernizes its transportation infrastructure in line with contemporary requirements and continuously expands its production capacity, is moving confidently toward a stronger future,” the president said.

Erdoğan noted that Türkiye was maintaining its stability while taking responsibility for resolving disputes at a time when wars, conflicts and crises were affecting neighbouring regions and other parts of the world.

“As Türkiye, during this difficult period in which wars, conflicts and crises are unfolding in our immediate neighbourhood and in different parts of the world, we are not only preserving our stability but also assuming responsibility for resolving disputes,” he said.

Stressing that Türkiye would continue its efforts to promote peace and justice under the motto “Peace at home, peace in the world,” Erdoğan said the country remained committed to advancing these principles.

“By standing united around our shared values as 86 million people, we will turn our Türkiye Century vision into reality and, together, carry the Republic of Türkiye, which we regard as the canopy over our heads, toward a much brighter future.

“I would like to state with great satisfaction that, thank God, Türkiye is stronger today than it was yesterday. God willing, tomorrow it will be much stronger, enjoy greater international prestige and exert much greater influence in every field. With God’s permission, the Turkish nation will leave its mark on this century.

“May our Lord keep our nation’s path clear and our future bright. On this occasion, I respectfully commemorate Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of our republic, his comrades-in-arms, the heroes of our National Struggle and our beloved martyrs who sacrificed their lives for our homeland, and I express my gratitude to our veterans.

“Happy 103rd anniversary of our republic,” Erdoğan concluded.