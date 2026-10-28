Extreme heat killed nearly 3 million people worldwide in eight years

28 October 2026 20:04 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Between 2016 and 2023, around three million people died as a result of extreme heat.

It was noted in a report published in the British scientific journal The Lancet and prepared by more than 140 researchers.

The climate report proposes declaring a global public health emergency over climate change to push governments to adjust their climate policies.

Researchers say most of the deaths were directly linked to the climate crisis.

According to the report, heat-related deaths reached a record 710,000 in 2023, with more than 70% attributed to human-caused climate change. Marina Romanello, executive director of the Lancet Countdown project, said nearly three million people worldwide had died from heat in the eight years since the Paris Agreement was signed in 2015.

Speaking at a press conference, she said the figure was equivalent to the entire population of Wales dying from heat over roughly eight years.

Romanello added that 68% of the deaths were directly linked to the climate crisis.

Image: UNDP