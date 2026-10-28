Tural Bayramov: artist who paints world of color beyond words [PHOTOS]

28 October 2026 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

“Without words, but with a thousand shades,” “When silence finds its color,” “Colors instead of words,” “He cannot hear the world, but he knows how to reveal its beauty,” and “Seeing more than what is depicted”... These were some of the thoughts that came to mind as I stepped into the remarkable world of artist Tural Bayramov. Trend presents a feature about this unique individual and his art.

In the heart of Baku, opposite the Seaside Boulevard and near the Puppet Theatre, a cozy courtyard houses the studio of artist Tural Bayramov. Here, surrounded by canvases, paints, and unfinished works, a distinctive world takes shape—a world in which words are optional and thoughts, feelings, and experiences find expression through form, color, and movement.

Tural Bayramov has been inseparable from his paintbrush since the age of three. He cannot hear, but this has never prevented him from communicating with viewers through the language of art. During our meeting, his wife, Leyla, helped us communicate by interpreting his gestures and explanations. Thanks to her, our conversation about painting became an opportunity to discover the inner world of a gifted individual, including his artistic principles, personal outlook, and dreams.

The studio is a place where you want to linger. The paintings seem to invite you to look more closely, step back a few paces, return, and try to discover what you might have missed at first glance. There is no attempt to classify everything neatly or offer viewers a single, definitive interpretation. On the contrary, the artist wants everyone to find something personal in his work.

The Art of Seeing Beyond the Obvious

Tural Bayramov prefers painting from life. According to the artist, working directly in front of a real subject requires considerably more skill, experience, and self-confidence than copying a photograph.

“I find painting from life much more interesting,” the artist explains through his wife.

This is more than a technical preference. When working with a real subject, an artist observes light, shadow, subtle shades, and the barely perceptible changes taking place in the surrounding world. Bayramov wants to convey his own impressions rather than mechanically reproduce what he sees.

His work reveals the influence of French Impressionism, particularly the paintings of Claude Monet. He is drawn to the Impressionists' ability to capture fleeting moments—the changing light, atmosphere, and mood of nature. However, Bayramov has no intention of simply replicating another artist's style. Instead, he is searching for his own artistic signature, one that continues to evolve and become increasingly recognizable.

Comparing his earlier and more recent works, one can see how his artistic language has developed, with increasingly bold color combinations and a freer interpretation of form. Yet one essential element remains unchanged: his desire to convey not merely the outward appearance of an object or a person's likeness, but also his own emotional response to it.

Bayramov enjoys working outdoors and is unafraid of challenging conditions. Cold weather and other inconveniences do not discourage him from painting in the open air. On the contrary, he takes particular pleasure in observing nature directly and capturing its changing moods on canvas.

Paintings Without a Single Answer

One of the defining characteristics of Tural Bayramov's art is its deliberate ambiguity. He does not want viewers to glance at a painting, identify the object depicted, and move on. Instead, he wants his work to stimulate thought, which is why he deliberately leaves room for imagination in some of his compositions.

Individual lines, patches of color, and outlines can be interpreted in different ways. One person might see human figures, while another might discover entirely different images. Both interpretations are equally valid.

“He wants viewers to add something of their own and engage their imagination,” Leyla explains, conveying the artist's idea.

This is one of his central artistic principles: rather than dictating what viewers should see, he invites them to become co-creators. The painting becomes a meeting place for two worlds—the artist's inner world and the personal experiences of the person standing before the canvas.

During our conversation, Tural draws our attention to the differences between his works. What initially appears simple may conceal a profound idea, while a technically complex image is not necessarily the most interesting one to him.

The artist does not seek to impress through technical virtuosity for its own sake. Far more important to him is creating work that encourages reflection, awakens emotions, and leaves viewers with questions.

Taking a Step Back

There is another intriguing detail in Bayramov's working process. As he paints, he frequently steps several paces away from the canvas. This allows him to assess the overall composition, check the relationships between colors, and understand how the painting appears from a distance.

This technique is equally important for the viewer. Up close, a canvas may look like a collection of individual brushstrokes, lines, and color transitions. But step back, and these elements come together to form a unified image, with each detail contributing to the overall impression.

Watching the artist at work, one begins to understand that painting, for him, is about far more than accurately reproducing shapes. It is also a continuous process of exploration, comparing details, and reconsidering artistic decisions. Every painting demands reflection and, at times, the willingness to move beyond the most obvious answer.

Bayramov's works often contain images that do not reveal themselves immediately. They seem to encourage viewers to pause and look more carefully. Through this approach, he seeks to cultivate a more thoughtful engagement with art, in which people do more than admire an image: they actively search for its meaning.

Between Commissions and Dreams

Our conversation gradually moves from artistic principles to Tural's professional ambitions. It becomes clear that behind the artist's modest demeanor lies a strong desire for creative independence.

Today, clients and art enthusiasts more frequently approach him with requests for still lifes and other realistic images. Although he is capable of producing such works, his own artistic interests extend much further. He wants to devote more time to the kind of art that reflects his personal understanding of painting, work in the style he loves, and earn recognition for his distinctive artistic identity.

Plein-air painting occupies a special place in his plans. He values the opportunity to work outdoors, observe the world around him, and paint subjects that genuinely inspire him. He would like greater freedom to choose his subjects and develop works that allow him to realize his full creative potential.

Tural also dreams of working with live models. He is interested in more than their physical features; he wants to capture their emotional state, mood, and character. When painting portraits, he pays close attention to skin tones, light and shadow, and subtle transitions between colors. Yet behind these technical considerations lies a deeper ambition: to convey the individuality of the person before him.

His paintings explore loneliness, contemplation, and a range of emotional states. He is interested in people not merely as models, but as inner worlds that cannot be reduced to an accurate reproduction of facial features.

A Journey into Art

Tural Bayramov was born in Baku in 1987. His artistic journey began in early childhood. He attended the Tofig Ismayilov Palace of Children's and Youth Creativity before receiving professional training at the Azim Azimzade Azerbaijan State Art College and the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts.

His talent has earned recognition, including from academician Omar Eldarov. Over the course of his artistic career, Bayramov has participated in exhibitions in Azerbaijan and abroad.

In 2017, he held a solo exhibition in Baku titled “My Quiet World,” featuring more than 100 works. Other significant milestones in his exhibition history include the project “Sunny Azerbaijan in Belgium,” an exhibition at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg marking the centenary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, and participation in an exhibition of young Azerbaijani artists in London.

Bayramov's works are held in private and corporate collections in Azerbaijan, Russia, France, and Belgium. Two of his paintings are also featured in the permanent exhibition aboard the Surakhany ship museum in Baku.

Behind this list of exhibitions and achievements, however, is a person who continues to explore, experiment, and refine his craft.

A Dialogue Beyond Words

As I leave the studio, I turn for one last look at the canvases. Each seems to continue a conversation begun by the artist—a conversation that does not always require words.

Tural Bayramov offers viewers no ready-made answers and makes no attempt to explain every detail of his work. Instead, he leaves room for personal interpretation, inviting people to imagine, question, and discover meanings of their own.

His deafness is part of his life experience, but it does not define his identity or explain the entirety of his artistic expression. Above all, he is an artist who has spent years learning to see, observe, and communicate his impressions through painting.

Leyla's assistance during our meeting allowed us to hear his voice—not literally, but through his thoughts, gestures, and paintings.

Perhaps this is where the unique power of art lies: it can create a dialogue when familiar forms of communication give way to observation, imagination, and emotion.