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Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend concert presented as part of “Aria of Heaven” project [PHOTOS]

28 October 2026 19:20 (UTC+04:00)
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend concert presented as part of “Aria of Heaven” project [PHOTOS]
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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A concert programme featuring residents of Orphanage No. 2 and social service institutions for persons with disabilities was presented as part of the “Aria of Heaven” (Cənnətin ariyası) project.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, attended the concert.

They had warm conversations with the residents of the orphanage and social service institutions and posed for commemorative photos.

The “Aria of Heaven” project is implemented at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

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Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend concert presented as part of “Aria of Heaven” project [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend concert presented as part of “Aria of Heaven” project [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend concert presented as part of “Aria of Heaven” project [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend concert presented as part of “Aria of Heaven” project [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend concert presented as part of “Aria of Heaven” project [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend concert presented as part of “Aria of Heaven” project [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend concert presented as part of “Aria of Heaven” project [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend concert presented as part of “Aria of Heaven” project [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend concert presented as part of “Aria of Heaven” project [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend concert presented as part of “Aria of Heaven” project [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend concert presented as part of “Aria of Heaven” project [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend concert presented as part of “Aria of Heaven” project [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend concert presented as part of “Aria of Heaven” project [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend concert presented as part of “Aria of Heaven” project [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend concert presented as part of “Aria of Heaven” project [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend concert presented as part of “Aria of Heaven” project [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend concert presented as part of “Aria of Heaven” project [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image

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