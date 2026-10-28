Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend concert presented as part of “Aria of Heaven” project [PHOTOS]
A concert programme featuring residents of Orphanage No. 2 and social service institutions for persons with disabilities was presented as part of the “Aria of Heaven” (Cənnətin ariyası) project.
Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, attended the concert.
They had warm conversations with the residents of the orphanage and social service institutions and posed for commemorative photos.
The “Aria of Heaven” project is implemented at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.
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