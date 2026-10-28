Azerbaijan’s industrial shift creates opening for German manufacturers

28 October 2026 20:18 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan’s next phase of economic development will increasingly depend on its ability to transform domestic resources into higher-value products, strengthen manufacturing capabilities and expand its presence in international markets. Cooperation between Azerbaijani and German companies offers a practical pathway towards these objectives, particularly in food processing, industrial automation, advanced packaging and production engineering. The German-Azerbaijani Business Conference in Baku provides an opportunity to connect these ambitions with the expertise of one of Europe’s leading industrial economies.

The economic foundations for deeper cooperation are substantial. Azerbaijan’s gross domestic product reached 129.1 billion manats in 2025, while the non-oil and gas economy generated 92.3 billion manats and expanded by 2.7%. Industry accounted for 33% of national GDP. Meanwhile, non-oil and gas industrial production increased by 5.5%, reaching approximately 21 billion manats. These figures demonstrate the growing importance of productive capacity beyond hydrocarbons and establish a strong rationale for international industrial partnerships.

Germany brings valuable experience in precision engineering, manufacturing automation, food technology and industrial equipment. Azerbaijani businesses can combine these capabilities with domestic agricultural resources, an established energy sector, improving transport connectivity and access to regional markets. Such cooperation could encompass machinery procurement, joint production facilities, technical licensing, engineering services and long-term partnerships between manufacturers.

Bilateral trade already provides a considerable foundation. In 2025, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Germany reached approximately $1.38 billion, comprising $826.1 million in imports and $550.1 million in Azerbaijani exports. German machinery, electrical equipment, vehicles and precision instruments represent important components of the commercial relationship. Expanding industrial cooperation could gradually create additional opportunities for Azerbaijani producers to supply processed goods, intermediate products and manufactured items to German buyers.

Food processing offers particularly promising opportunities. Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports reached approximately $3.6 billion in 2025, with food exports accounting for around $1.2 billion after growing by 18.4%. Agricultural exports increased by 26.7% to $1 billion, while combined agricultural and agro-industrial exports reached approximately $1.3 billion. Fruit and vegetable exports grew by 27.4%, demonstrating the commercial potential of the country’s agricultural sector.

German processing and packaging technologies could help local businesses capture a greater share of the value generated along these supply chains. Modern sorting systems, temperature-controlled storage, automated filling lines and advanced packaging equipment can improve product consistency, extend shelf life and facilitate compliance with international quality standards. For Azerbaijani producers, these improvements could support higher-value exports of processed fruit, vegetable products, juices, dairy goods and other agricultural commodities.

Industrial automation presents another promising avenue. Digital monitoring, precision machinery and automated production lines can increase output per worker, improve resource efficiency and reduce production losses. Azerbaijani manufacturers could pursue joint projects in which German engineering expertise supports equipment installation, workforce training, maintenance services and gradual localisation of production. Over time, local suppliers could manufacture selected components, provide technical services and develop specialised engineering capabilities.

The economic benefits could extend well beyond individual factories. Equipment suppliers would gain commercial opportunities, Azerbaijani manufacturers would improve their competitiveness, and technical colleges could develop training programmes aligned with modern industrial requirements. New demand for logistics, electrical engineering, software integration, packaging materials and equipment maintenance could also stimulate activity across several connected industries.

The investment opportunity is particularly relevant given Azerbaijan’s recent industrial performance. In 2025, investment in the non-oil and gas industrial sector reached approximately 2.58 billion manats, increasing by 25.9% year on year. During January–September 2026, non-oil and gas industrial production rose by 5.4%, according to official statistics. These indicators suggest that industrial cooperation could build upon an existing expansion in domestic productive activity.

Realising this potential will depend on the commercial structure of individual projects. Joint ventures, equipment financing, technology licensing and supplier-development programmes could help companies distribute investment costs and establish durable business relationships. Government agencies and financial institutions could support these efforts through export financing, investment facilitation and vocational training. Clear performance targets, including productivity gains, local procurement, export growth and skilled employment, would help measure the economic returns.

Azerbaijan and Germany therefore have an opportunity to develop a more sophisticated economic partnership built around industrial capability and value creation. Azerbaijan offers agricultural resources, energy infrastructure, regional connectivity and growing domestic demand, while German industry contributes engineering knowledge, advanced machinery and manufacturing expertise. Connecting these strengths could accelerate diversification, expand non-oil exports and create new sources of sustainable economic growth. The long-term prize lies in building a stronger domestic production base capable of competing across regional and international markets.