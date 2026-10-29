Drone attack on Moscow region disrupts airport operations

29 October 2026 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

Moscow came under one of the largest drone attacks of 2026 overnight on October 29, with 613 Ukrainian drones reportedly heading towards the region.

According to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, most of the drones were intercepted by Russian air defence systems before reaching the Moscow region, while another 231 were shot down as they approached the capital.

The attack forced authorities to temporarily restrict arrivals and departures at Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports. Flight operations resumed later in the morning.

Meanwhile, eight drones were shot down over Sterlitamak in Russia’s Republic of Bashkortostan. According to city administration head Emil Shaymardanov, debris from the drones fell on the grounds of an industrial facility, causing minor damage.

The facility continued operating as normal, and no injuries were reported.