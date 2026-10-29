Erdoğan tells Trump Mecca Pact seeks diplomatic solutions to Hormuz and Yemen tensions

29 October 2026 10:29 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has told US President Donald Trump that the Mecca Pact is closely monitoring developments in the Strait of Hormuz and Yemen while pursuing diplomatic solutions to regional tensions.

According to a statement released by the Turkish presidency on Thursday, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations alongside major regional and international developments during a telephone conversation.

Erdoğan emphasised that the Mecca Pact was following developments in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz and Yemen, with efforts focused on finding diplomatic solutions to the ongoing challenges.

The Turkish president also reaffirmed Ankara's commitment to strengthening relations with Washington and expanding bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

He noted that Türkiye would continue working to advance Turkish-American relations ahead of the centenary of diplomatic ties between the two countries next year.

The conversation also addressed the Russia-Ukraine war, with Erdoğan reiterating Türkiye's willingness to contribute to renewed diplomatic negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv.

He stressed that Ankara remained prepared to support initiatives aimed at ending the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

Meanwhile, Trump congratulated Erdoğan and the Turkish people on the occasion of Türkiye's Republic Day, celebrated annually on October 29.

The US president also extended his best wishes for the success of the upcoming summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

The telephone conversation highlighted ongoing diplomatic engagement between Ankara and Washington on bilateral cooperation, regional security and efforts to resolve international conflicts through negotiations.