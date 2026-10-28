Ukraine gets $404.5M from Japan, World Bank
Ukraine has received an additional $404.5 million in financial support from Japan and the World Bank, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi announced on Wednesday.
Of the total amount, $304.5 million was provided by the Japanese government, while the remaining $100 million came as a loan from the International Development Association (IDA), which is a member of the World Bank Group.
The funds have already been transferred to Ukraine's state budget, bringing the country's total receipts under the initiative to $701.7 million.
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