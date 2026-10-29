Senegal seeks stronger anti-corruption cooperation with Azerbaijan

29 October 2026 11:31 (UTC+04:00)

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Senegal attaches significant importance to strengthening international cooperation and exchanging experience in combating corruption, including through closer collaboration with Azerbaijan, Moustapha Ka, Chair of Senegal's National Office for the Fight Against Corruption (OFNAC), said in Baku.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the third high-level meeting of heads of anti-corruption agencies from member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Ka highlighted Senegal's ongoing institutional and legislative reforms aimed at improving transparency and accountability.

According to the official, combating corruption has become a central priority for Senegal's government following the political changes that took place in 2024.

"The new administration has made the fight against corruption a priority. Our task is to establish an appropriate legal framework that meets international standards, as well as to build strong and effective institutions," he noted.

Ka explained that Senegal introduced legislative reforms in 2025 to strengthen the operations and independence of its national anti-corruption body.

"Members of our agency are now appointed on a competitive basis. We collect asset declarations from civil servants, conduct investigations into instances of corruption, and refer relevant cases to the competent judicial authorities," he stated.

The reforms are intended to improve the institutional framework for preventing and investigating corruption, while strengthening mechanisms for holding public officials accountable.

Ka also underlined the importance of international platforms such as the OIC meeting in Baku, which provide opportunities for participating countries to exchange expertise and discuss approaches to tackling corruption.

He expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani authorities for organising the gathering and facilitating dialogue among representatives of anti-corruption institutions from OIC member states.

Beyond the meeting's official agenda, the Senegalese official shared his positive impressions of Azerbaijan's capital, praising its combination of modern development and cultural preservation.

"Baku is a very modern city, yet it has managed to preserve its historical monuments, history, and culture. We were pleasantly surprised by the cultural richness of the Azerbaijani people, and, in particular, by their hospitality," Ka said.