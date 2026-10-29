Azerbaijan’s SOFAZ, Indonesia discuss investment cooperation

29 October 2026 11:44 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

On October 28, 2026, Israfil Mammadov, Executive Director of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), met with a delegation led by Todotua Pasaribu, Indonesia’s Deputy Minister for Investment and Downstream Industry.

According to SOFAZ, the meeting was attended by Berlian Helmi, Indonesia’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, as well as representatives of Indonesia’s state investment holding company Danantara and other investment institutions.

The sides exchanged views on developing economic and investment ties between Azerbaijan and Indonesia, expanding institutional cooperation and exploring investment opportunities of mutual interest. They also discussed SOFAZ’s investment activities in Asian markets, its partnerships with leading regional investment institutions and the opportunities these relationships could create for future cooperation.

The discussions also covered the China-ASEAN Investment Platform, established in April 2026 by SOFAZ, China Investment Corporation and the Indonesia Investment Authority. The platform is a concrete example of the institutional cooperation already established between the parties and provides additional opportunities for private equity investment and long-term partnerships in Southeast Asian markets with strong growth potential.

The meeting also addressed prospects for cooperation in various sectors, including infrastructure, technology and the digital economy. Both sides emphasised the importance of continuing institutional dialogue and further developing ties in investment areas of mutual interest.