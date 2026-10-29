AzerGold explores mining investment opportunities in Indonesia

29 October 2026 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

AzerGold CJSC has held a meeting with an Indonesian delegation led by Todotua Pasaribu, Deputy Minister of Investment and Downstream Industry and Deputy Chairman of the Investment Coordinating Board.

According to the company, AzerGold Chairman of the Management Board Zakir Ibrahimov briefed the delegation on the achievements made during the company’s 10 years of operation, its strategic projects and future development goals.

The parties discussed the potential for investment cooperation between Azerbaijan and Indonesia in the mining industry, as well as prospects for implementing joint projects. Particular attention was paid to the possibility of AzerGold participating as an investor in promising mining projects in Indonesia and establishing investment partnerships.

The Indonesian side, in turn, expressed interest in mining projects being implemented in Azerbaijan, particularly the Dashkasan iron ore project, one of AzerGold’s strategic initiatives. The parties discussed the project’s implementation prospects and potential areas of cooperation.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to continue technical discussions on projects of mutual interest and determine the next stages of cooperation based on the results.