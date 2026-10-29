Azerbaijan's FM Jeyhun Bayramov arrives in Ankara for OTS meeting

29 October 2026 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has arrived in Ankara to participate in the 13th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry announced the visit on its official account on the social media platform X.

As part of the visit, Bayramov was received by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.