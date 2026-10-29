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Thursday, October 29, 2026

Oil prices fall slightly amid hopes for US-Iran negotiations

29 October 2026 13:33 (UTC+04:00)
Oil prices fall slightly amid hopes for US-Iran negotiations
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Oil prices have fluctuated amid ongoing military and political tensions in the Middle East, although the overall trend remains upward. Today, Brent crude fell by $1.59 to ...

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