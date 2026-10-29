FM Bayramov highlights Azerbaijan’s achievements during OTS chairmanship

29 October 2026 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov participated in a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) during a working visit to Ankara, Türkiye, on October 29.

Addressing the meeting, Bayramov first extended his sincere congratulations to the brotherly people and state of Türkiye on the occasion of Republic Day.

He noted that contradictions in the international relations system, ongoing conflicts, double standards in the application of international law, and difficulties faced by international institutions in preventing crises were creating new challenges for countries.

In this context, Bayramov emphasized the importance of cooperation based on mutual trust, shared interests and solidarity.

The minister outlined the work carried out during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the OTS following the 2025 summit in Gabala. Key priorities included strengthening political solidarity, improving institutional effectiveness, expanding economic and transport ties, and enhancing the organization’s international standing. He noted that numerous meetings and consultations had been held at various levels in close cooperation with member and observer states and the OTS Secretariat.

Bayramov highlighted several key achievements in security cooperation, including efforts to strengthen political dialogue and coordination among national institutions, the meeting of secretaries of the security councils of OTS member states held in Baku, and the adoption of a 2027 roadmap for joint production and technological cooperation in the defense industry.

He also stressed the importance of expanding cooperation in trade, investment, transport, energy, finance, digital development, innovation and emerging technologies.

Humanitarian cooperation, the preservation of shared historical and cultural heritage, and stronger ties among the peoples of Turkic states were also identified as key priorities of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship.

In this regard, Bayramov highlighted the significance of Turkic World Week, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress, the first meeting in Shusha of heads of government agencies responsible for religious affairs, and the seventh meeting of the Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Authorities of OTS member states in Baku.

The minister described the four informal meetings of foreign ministers held in 2026 as an important indication of sustained political dialogue and efforts to coordinate positions on regional and international issues.

He pointed out that the joint statement adopted at the Istanbul meeting on the situation in the Middle East expressed solidarity amid threats to the security of Azerbaijan and Türkiye. At the New York meeting, the ministers emphasized the need to continue joint diplomatic efforts to secure observer status for the OTS at the UN General Assembly.

Concluding his remarks, Bayramov thanked the member and observer states, the OTS Secretary-General and the Secretariat for their support and active participation during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship.