Azercosmos increases telecommunications service exports 1.5-fold in January-September
Azerbaijan's Space Agency (Azercosmos) exported $19.6 million worth of telecommunications services to around 95 companies in 36 countries in January-September 2026, marking a 1.5-fold increase in export value compared with the same period last year.
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