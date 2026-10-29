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Thursday, October 29, 2026

Azercosmos increases telecommunications service exports 1.5-fold in January-September

29 October 2026 16:01 (UTC+04:00)
Azercosmos increases telecommunications service exports 1.5-fold in January-September
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Azerbaijan's Space Agency (Azercosmos) exported $19.6 million worth of telecommunications services to around 95 companies in 36 countries in January-September 2026, marking a 1.5-fold increase in export value compared with the same period last year.

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