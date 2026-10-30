Trump reiterates Iran war will be over 'very soon'

30 October 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

US President Donald Trump reiterated on Thursday during a rally in Rock Hill, South Carolina, that the war with Iran will end "very, very soon," although he avoided giving an exact date.

"Everybody knows we had to attack Iran. We had to make sure they never have a nuclear weapon, and it's gonna be over very, very soon," he told sympathizers.

The Republican president went on to add that US military operations against Iran, which he called the "world's number one state sponsor of terrorism," were going "very well."