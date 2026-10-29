Russian drone strike on Chernihiv kills two, injures 23

29 October 2026 19:51 (UTC+04:00)

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Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration in Ukraine, said on Thursday the number of people injured in a Russian drone strike on central Chernihiv had risen to 23, including four children aged 10 months, 10, 16 and 17.

Two people, reportedly both aged 15, were killed in the attack, according to earlier reports by Bryzhynskyi.

The strike hit the city center, setting shops on fire and damaging vehicles, according to authorities.