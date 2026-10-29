Piano and violin masterclasses held at Khachmaz Children's Music School [PHOTOS]

29 October 2026 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Piano and violin masterclasses have been held at the Khachmaz City Children's Music School as part of the “Winds of Culture” project implemented by the Scientific-Methodological and Qualification Center for Culture (MEMİM) under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture, according to a statement from MEMİM.

Lala Karimova, head of a department at MEMİM and an Honoured Cultural Worker, and Farid Musayev, a leading adviser at the Guba-Khachmaz Regional Culture Department, highlighted the importance of organizing such masterclasses.

They noted that the initiative aims to improve the quality of education at music and art schools under the Ministry of Culture, provide methodological support to teachers, facilitate the exchange of best practices in performance and teaching, unlock students’ creative potential and enhance their skills.

Karimova also presented the Khachmaz City Children's Music School with a sheet music collection titled Asaf Zeynally: Selected Works, published by MEMİM.

The piano masterclass was led by Zarif Karimova, head of the specialized piano department at the Uzeyir Hajibeyli Baku Music Academy (BMA). She explained the key aspects of piano performance that musicians should pay attention to and demonstrated several playing techniques.

The violin masterclass was conducted by Hokuma Aliyeva, an Honoured Teacher, professor in the BMA’s Department of String Instruments and Doctor of Philosophy in Art History.

The session covered the distinctive aspects of violin performance, proper instrument handling and the principles of selecting musical pieces for performance. Teachers and students also received practical guidance.

The masterclasses were held in an interactive format and attracted considerable interest from both teachers and students. The experienced instructors answered participants’ questions and shared their professional knowledge.

The “Winds of Culture” project is implemented with the support of the Guba-Khachmaz Regional Culture Department.

Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az and Azernews.Az provided information support for the initiative.