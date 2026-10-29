Azerbaijan to present five films at Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival in Istanbul

29 October 2026 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The sixth Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival will be held in Istanbul from November 3 to 7, with Azerbaijan set to participate with a large delegation comprising film industry professionals and representatives of the Cinema Agency operating under the Ministry of Culture.

According to the Cinema Agency, Azerbaijani films will compete in all three categories of the festival’s competition programme.

The feature-length fiction film Taghiyev: School will compete in the feature film category, while Azykh Cave will be screened in the documentary category. The short fiction film Torpağı sanı yaşayasan will represent Azerbaijan in the short film category.

In addition to the competition entries, the festival programme will feature In a Southern City, a classic of Azerbaijani cinema, and Baku Turkological Congress 100, a contemporary documentary.

During the Azerbaijani delegation’s visit, meetings are planned to discuss ways to develop cooperation in the film industry with Turkic World countries and establish new professional connections.

Founded in 2021 by Türkiye’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the festival aims to showcase the shared cultural heritage of Turkic countries and peoples to international audiences through cinema.

Over the past five years, the festival has been held in various cities across the Turkic world, including Baku.

The crane bird and the Orkhon inscription depicted on the festival’s official poster symbolize the unity of the Turkic World and its deep-rooted cultural heritage.