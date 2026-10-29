Azerbaijan sends another humanitarian aid shipment to Ukraine

29 October 2026 18:25 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan has sent another batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, consisting of energy equipment worth more than $1.47 million.

According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy, the shipment includes nine power transformers, 186 kilometers of electrical cable, and other essential equipment needed to restore the country’s energy system.

To date, Ukraine has received 159 humanitarian shipments from Azerbaijan through the logistics centers of the Ministry of Energy, comprising equipment with a total weight of more than 2,432.4 tonnes.

Previous deliveries included power transformers, transformer substations, generators, electrical cables, and other equipment essential for maintaining the operation of energy infrastructure.

The latest aid shipment was arranged by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy in accordance with an order signed by President Ilham Aliyev on September 21, 2026.

Azerbaijan has previously provided humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in the field of electricity supply.