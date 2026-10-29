President Ilham Aliyev extends condolences to King of Spain

29 October 2026 18:18 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter to His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

"Your Majesty,

We were deeply saddened by the news of the numerous casualties and injuries resulting from the collision of passenger trains in the province of Toledo.

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to You, the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and the entire people of Spain over this tragedy. I wish the injured a speedy recovery."