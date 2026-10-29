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Thursday, October 29, 2026

Middle East war boosts Shell’s profit to $10.81 billion

29 October 2026 17:23 (UTC+04:00)
Middle East war boosts Shell’s profit to $10.81 billion
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Energy giant Shell’s profit surged amid rising energy prices and refining margins driven by the ongoing war in the Middle East. The company’s net profit for the third quarter of this year rose ...

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