US opens lower as investors assess earnings
US stock markets opened lower on Thursday as investors appeared unimpressed by the latest batch of corporate earnings, with shares of major companies such as Alphabet and Caterpillar falling after their results. Attention is now turning to further reports due later in the session, including those from Intel and Amazon.
Investors are also continuing to assess the Federal Reserve's latest decision to leave rates unchanged.
At 9:30 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.54% or 285 points. The Nasdaq 100 plunged by 1.38%. The S&P 500 declined 0.54%.
The euro lost 0.27% against the dollar at 9:28 am ET, selling for $1.11243.
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