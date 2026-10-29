China to hold Communist Party congress in late 2027

29 October 2026 22:10 (UTC+04:00)

China's ruling Communist Party will hold its 21st National Congress in Beijing in the second half of 2027, according to a communique issued on Thursday following a Central Committee meeting.

The party adopted the decision at the fifth plenary session of its 20th Central Committee, which took place in Beijing from October 26 to 29.

The communique described the forthcoming congress as a major event in the party's and the country's political life.

The plenum also approved a decision on strengthening party discipline and governance and elected Zhang Shengmin to the Politburo.