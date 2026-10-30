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Friday, October 30, 2026

Trade with Czech Republic rises 26% to $958 million, surpassing 2024 levels

30 October 2026 14:36 (UTC+04:00)
Trade with Czech Republic rises 26% to $958 million, surpassing 2024 levels
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic increased by 26.3% year-on-year in January–September 2026, exceeding $958.2 million, according to the latest foreign trade figures. The increase represents approximately ...

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