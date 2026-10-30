Azerbaijan to face Afghanistan in final match at FIFA U-15 World Cup in Baku
By Alimat Aliyeva
Azerbaijan will play its final match at the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival, being held in Baku, today.
The team coached by Famil Khalilov will face Afghanistan in a match for 83rd place. The game is scheduled to kick off at 11:30 a.m. at the Hovsan Sports Complex.
The tournament will conclude today with six final matches at the Baku Crystal Hall, followed by the awards ceremony and closing ceremony.
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