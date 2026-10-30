Azerbaijan to face Afghanistan in final match at FIFA U-15 World Cup in Baku

30 October 2026 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Azerbaijan will play its final match at the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival, being held in Baku, today.

The team coached by Famil Khalilov will face Afghanistan in a match for 83rd place. The game is scheduled to kick off at 11:30 a.m. at the Hovsan Sports Complex.

The tournament will conclude today with six final matches at the Baku Crystal Hall, followed by the awards ceremony and closing ceremony.