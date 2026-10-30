Azerbaijan-Georgia strategic partnership enters new stage, PM Asadov says

30 October 2026 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Developing relations with Georgia is one of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy priorities, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said during the 11th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

He noted that the peoples of Azerbaijan and Georgia have lived side by side for centuries in an atmosphere of friendship and good neighbourly relations.

"Over the past period, our strategic partnership has reached a qualitatively new stage. The momentum of high-level political dialogue plays a leading role in strengthening our cooperation. In this regard, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to Georgia in April and your visit to Azerbaijan in May (WUF13) are of particular importance," Asadov emphasized, addressing Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

He stressed that these visits and the agreements reached had once again reaffirmed the strategic nature of bilateral relations and provided additional momentum for expanding cooperation across various sectors.

Asadov also noted that Azerbaijan and Georgia have consistently supported each other within international organizations, particularly on issues concerning territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"Cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as always, remains one of the key areas of our partnership. We hope that construction of the new building of the Heydar Aliyev Tbilisi State Professional Azerbaijani Drama Theatre will begin in the near future.

The Azerbaijani and Georgian communities living in our respective countries play a special role in developing bilateral relations. Ensuring opportunities for education in their native languages and the operation of relevant schools contribute to further strengthening ties between our peoples," he added.