Gold prices fall below $4,000 per ounce amid rising inflation concerns
Gold prices have fallen below the $4,000-per-troy-ounce mark on global markets. The decline comes as rising oil prices fuel inflation concerns and stronger-than-expected inflation data in the United States increase expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could raise interest rates again before the end of the year. The price of gold is currently hovering around ...
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