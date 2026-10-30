Gold prices fall below $4,000 per ounce amid rising inflation concerns

30 October 2026 11:50 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Gold prices have fallen below the $4,000-per-troy-ounce mark on global markets. The decline comes as rising oil prices fuel inflation concerns and stronger-than-expected inflation data in the United States increase expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could raise interest rates again before the end of the year. The price of gold is currently hovering around ...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!