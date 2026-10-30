Sergey Lavrov arrives in Atlanta for G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

30 October 2026 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Atlanta to take part in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

The Russian government aircraft landed at the airport in the capital of the US state of Georgia.

According to TASS, the flight from Moscow, which bypassed countries considered "unfriendly" by Russia, took 20 hours and 10 minutes.

The G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting will take place on October 30-31 and is considered a key event ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, scheduled for December 14-15 in Miami.

Earlier, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that no decision had yet been made on whether Vladimir Putin would personally attend the summit. He also noted that Russia would be represented at the event at a "high level" and that its participation would be "effective and active."

The Russian delegation is expected to hold several meetings in the coming hours, including talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.