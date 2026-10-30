Pope Leo XIV requests mail-in ballot for US midterm elections
Pope Leo XIV, who is registered to vote in the US state of Illinois, has requested a mail-in ballot for the upcoming US congressional midterm elections.
According to NBC News, the head of the Catholic Church submitted his application for a ballot on October 3.
Kim Fladhammer, head of the Will County Clerk's Office, confirmed the request to the broadcaster.
"The clerk's office has not yet received a completed ballot from the pontiff," NBC News reported.
The report notes that Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost, could become the first pope to participate in a US election.
Elected pope in May 2025, Leo XIV became the first American to hold the position in the history of the Catholic Church.
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